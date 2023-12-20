The St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) are home in Big East action versus the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

St. John's Stats Insights

  • The Red Storm make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
  • In games St. John's shoots better than 39.9% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
  • The Musketeers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Storm sit at 22nd.
  • The 80 points per game the Red Storm average are 10.1 more points than the Musketeers allow (69.9).
  • St. John's has a 6-3 record when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • This season, Xavier has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Red Storm are the rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers rank 240th.
  • The Musketeers' 76.3 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 69.4 the Red Storm allow.
  • Xavier is 6-3 when giving up fewer than 80 points.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • St. John's averaged 77.6 points per game last season in home games, which was two more points than it averaged in away games (75.6).
  • When playing at home, the Red Storm surrendered 12.8 fewer points per game (70) than in away games (82.8).
  • In terms of three-point shooting, St. John's fared better in home games last year, averaging 6.3 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (80.5) last season.
  • The Musketeers allowed fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than on the road (77.1) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Xavier made more 3-pointers away (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (40.5%) than at home (38%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Sacred Heart W 85-50 Carnesecca Arena
12/10/2023 Boston College L 86-80 Barclays Center
12/16/2023 Fordham W 77-55 Madison Square Garden
12/20/2023 Xavier - Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
12/30/2023 Hofstra - Carnesecca Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Delaware L 87-80 Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati W 84-79 Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop W 75-59 Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall - Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.