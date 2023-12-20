How to Watch St. John's vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) are home in Big East action versus the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
St. John's Stats Insights
- The Red Storm make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
- In games St. John's shoots better than 39.9% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
- The Musketeers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Storm sit at 22nd.
- The 80 points per game the Red Storm average are 10.1 more points than the Musketeers allow (69.9).
- St. John's has a 6-3 record when scoring more than 69.9 points.
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- This season, Xavier has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Red Storm are the rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers rank 240th.
- The Musketeers' 76.3 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 69.4 the Red Storm allow.
- Xavier is 6-3 when giving up fewer than 80 points.
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- St. John's averaged 77.6 points per game last season in home games, which was two more points than it averaged in away games (75.6).
- When playing at home, the Red Storm surrendered 12.8 fewer points per game (70) than in away games (82.8).
- In terms of three-point shooting, St. John's fared better in home games last year, averaging 6.3 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (80.5) last season.
- The Musketeers allowed fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than on the road (77.1) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Xavier made more 3-pointers away (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (40.5%) than at home (38%).
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 85-50
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/10/2023
|Boston College
|L 86-80
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|Fordham
|W 77-55
|Madison Square Garden
|12/20/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|12/30/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|L 87-80
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 84-79
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|W 75-59
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
