The St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) are home in Big East action versus the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

St. John's Stats Insights

The Red Storm make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

In games St. John's shoots better than 39.9% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

The Musketeers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Storm sit at 22nd.

The 80 points per game the Red Storm average are 10.1 more points than the Musketeers allow (69.9).

St. John's has a 6-3 record when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

This season, Xavier has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Red Storm are the rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers rank 240th.

The Musketeers' 76.3 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 69.4 the Red Storm allow.

Xavier is 6-3 when giving up fewer than 80 points.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

St. John's averaged 77.6 points per game last season in home games, which was two more points than it averaged in away games (75.6).

When playing at home, the Red Storm surrendered 12.8 fewer points per game (70) than in away games (82.8).

In terms of three-point shooting, St. John's fared better in home games last year, averaging 6.3 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (80.5) last season.

The Musketeers allowed fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than on the road (77.1) last season.

Beyond the arc, Xavier made more 3-pointers away (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (40.5%) than at home (38%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/6/2023 Sacred Heart W 85-50 Carnesecca Arena 12/10/2023 Boston College L 86-80 Barclays Center 12/16/2023 Fordham W 77-55 Madison Square Garden 12/20/2023 Xavier - Carnesecca Arena 12/23/2023 @ UConn - XL Center 12/30/2023 Hofstra - Carnesecca Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule