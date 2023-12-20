The St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) are welcoming in the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) for a matchup of Big East rivals at Carnesecca Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. John's Stats Insights

  • The Red Storm make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
  • St. John's has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Red Storm are the 23rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 64th.
  • The 80 points per game the Red Storm score are 10.1 more points than the Musketeers give up (69.9).
  • St. John's has a 6-3 record when scoring more than 69.9 points.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively St. John's performed better at home last season, posting 77.6 points per game, compared to 75.6 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Red Storm were better in home games last year, giving up 70 points per game, compared to 82.8 away from home.
  • St. John's sunk 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Sacred Heart W 85-50 Carnesecca Arena
12/10/2023 Boston College L 86-80 Barclays Center
12/16/2023 Fordham W 77-55 Madison Square Garden
12/20/2023 Xavier - Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
12/30/2023 Hofstra - Carnesecca Arena

