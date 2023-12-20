How to Watch St. John's vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) are welcoming in the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) for a matchup of Big East rivals at Carnesecca Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. John's Stats Insights
- The Red Storm make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
- St. John's has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.
- The Red Storm are the 23rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 64th.
- The 80 points per game the Red Storm score are 10.1 more points than the Musketeers give up (69.9).
- St. John's has a 6-3 record when scoring more than 69.9 points.
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively St. John's performed better at home last season, posting 77.6 points per game, compared to 75.6 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Red Storm were better in home games last year, giving up 70 points per game, compared to 82.8 away from home.
- St. John's sunk 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 85-50
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/10/2023
|Boston College
|L 86-80
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|Fordham
|W 77-55
|Madison Square Garden
|12/20/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|12/30/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
