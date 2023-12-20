The St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) are welcoming in the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) for a matchup of Big East rivals at Carnesecca Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

St. John's Stats Insights

The Red Storm make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

St. John's has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.

The Red Storm are the 23rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 64th.

The 80 points per game the Red Storm score are 10.1 more points than the Musketeers give up (69.9).

St. John's has a 6-3 record when scoring more than 69.9 points.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively St. John's performed better at home last season, posting 77.6 points per game, compared to 75.6 per game in away games.

Defensively the Red Storm were better in home games last year, giving up 70 points per game, compared to 82.8 away from home.

St. John's sunk 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

