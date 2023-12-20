St. John's vs. Xavier: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
The Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) play a fellow Big East opponent, the St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's vs. Xavier matchup.
St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
St. John's vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|St. John's Moneyline
|Xavier Moneyline
|BetMGM
|St. John's (-5.5)
|157.5
|-275
|+210
|FanDuel
|St. John's (-5.5)
|157.5
|-255
|+205
St. John's vs. Xavier Betting Trends
- St. John's has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- Red Storm games have hit the over six out of 10 times this season.
- Xavier has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.
- The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times this season.
St. John's Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), St. John's is 44th in college basketball. It is way below that, 78th, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Red Storm have had the -biggest change this season, falling from +6000 at the beginning to +12500.
- St. John's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.
