The Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) play a fellow Big East opponent, the St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's vs. Xavier matchup.

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

St. John's vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

St. John's vs. Xavier Betting Trends

St. John's has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Red Storm games have hit the over six out of 10 times this season.

Xavier has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times this season.

St. John's Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), St. John's is 44th in college basketball. It is way below that, 78th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Red Storm have had the -biggest change this season, falling from +6000 at the beginning to +12500.

St. John's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

