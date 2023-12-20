The Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) play a fellow Big East opponent, the St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's vs. Xavier matchup.

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. John's Moneyline Xavier Moneyline
BetMGM St. John's (-5.5) 157.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel St. John's (-5.5) 157.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

St. John's vs. Xavier Betting Trends

  • St. John's has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • Red Storm games have hit the over six out of 10 times this season.
  • Xavier has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.
  • The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times this season.

St. John's Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +12500
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), St. John's is 44th in college basketball. It is way below that, 78th, according to computer rankings.
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Red Storm have had the -biggest change this season, falling from +6000 at the beginning to +12500.
  • St. John's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.