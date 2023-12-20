New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Steuben County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Steuben County, New York, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Steuben County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Addison Senior High School at Alfred Almond Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Almond, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Campbell-Savona Senior High School at Canisteo-Greenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Canisteo, NY
- Conference: Steuben County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.