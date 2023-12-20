Wednesday's contest at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena has the UAB Blazers (8-2) squaring off against the Wagner Seahawks (3-7) at 1:00 PM ET (on December 20). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-55 victory, heavily favoring UAB.

Their last time out, the Seahawks lost 72-50 to Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday.

Wagner vs. UAB Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wagner vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 75, Wagner 55

Wagner Schedule Analysis

The Seahawks' best victory this season came against the Navy Midshipmen, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 347) in our computer rankings. The Seahawks took home the 69-67 win at home on November 30.

Wagner has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (five).

Wagner 2023-24 Best Wins

69-67 at home over Navy (No. 347) on November 30

69-67 on the road over Saint Peter's (No. 350) on December 6

Wagner Leaders

Semie Brar: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58)

11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58) Kiera Edmonds: 8.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 43.4 FG%

8.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 43.4 FG% Taleah Washington: 9.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.8 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)

9.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.8 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48) Paige Lyons: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

8.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Rakisha Ballinger: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.8 FG%

Wagner Performance Insights

The Seahawks have been outscored by 6.1 points per game (scoring 58.4 points per game to rank 293rd in college basketball while giving up 64.5 per outing to rank 196th in college basketball) and have a -61 scoring differential overall.

When playing at home, the Seahawks are averaging 24.3 more points per game (73.0) than they are when playing on the road (48.7).

Defensively, Wagner has been better in home games this year, allowing 54.8 points per game, compared to 71.0 in away games.

