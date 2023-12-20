The UAB Blazers (8-2) go up against the Wagner Seahawks (3-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. It tips at 1:00 PM ET.

Wagner Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
Wagner vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

  • The Blazers put up an average of 73.3 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 64.5 the Seahawks allow.
  • When it scores more than 64.5 points, UAB is 7-0.
  • Wagner is 3-4 when it gives up fewer than 73.3 points.
  • The Seahawks record just 4.5 fewer points per game (58.4) than the Blazers allow (62.9).
  • When Wagner totals more than 62.9 points, it is 3-0.
  • UAB is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 58.4 points.
  • This season the Seahawks are shooting 35.4% from the field, 4.0% lower than the Blazers concede.

Wagner Leaders

  • Semie Brar: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58)
  • Kiera Edmonds: 8.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 43.4 FG%
  • Taleah Washington: 9.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.8 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)
  • Paige Lyons: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
  • Rakisha Ballinger: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.8 FG%

Wagner Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Saint Peter's W 69-67 Yanitelli Center
12/10/2023 @ Columbia L 79-50 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/16/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore L 72-50 Spiro Sports Center
12/20/2023 UAB - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/30/2023 St. Elizabeth - Spiro Sports Center
1/6/2024 @ Saint Francis (PA) - DeGol Arena

