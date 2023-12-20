The UAB Blazers (8-2) go up against the Wagner Seahawks (3-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. It tips at 1:00 PM ET.

Wagner Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Wagner vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

The Blazers put up an average of 73.3 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 64.5 the Seahawks allow.

When it scores more than 64.5 points, UAB is 7-0.

Wagner is 3-4 when it gives up fewer than 73.3 points.

The Seahawks record just 4.5 fewer points per game (58.4) than the Blazers allow (62.9).

When Wagner totals more than 62.9 points, it is 3-0.

UAB is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 58.4 points.

This season the Seahawks are shooting 35.4% from the field, 4.0% lower than the Blazers concede.

Wagner Leaders

Semie Brar: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58)

Kiera Edmonds: 8.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 43.4 FG%

Taleah Washington: 9.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.8 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)

Paige Lyons: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

Rakisha Ballinger: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.8 FG%

Wagner Schedule