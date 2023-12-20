How to Watch the Wagner vs. UAB Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UAB Blazers (8-2) go up against the Wagner Seahawks (3-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. It tips at 1:00 PM ET.
Wagner Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wagner vs. UAB Scoring Comparison
- The Blazers put up an average of 73.3 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 64.5 the Seahawks allow.
- When it scores more than 64.5 points, UAB is 7-0.
- Wagner is 3-4 when it gives up fewer than 73.3 points.
- The Seahawks record just 4.5 fewer points per game (58.4) than the Blazers allow (62.9).
- When Wagner totals more than 62.9 points, it is 3-0.
- UAB is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 58.4 points.
- This season the Seahawks are shooting 35.4% from the field, 4.0% lower than the Blazers concede.
Wagner Leaders
- Semie Brar: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58)
- Kiera Edmonds: 8.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 43.4 FG%
- Taleah Washington: 9.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.8 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)
- Paige Lyons: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
- Rakisha Ballinger: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.8 FG%
Wagner Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Saint Peter's
|W 69-67
|Yanitelli Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Columbia
|L 79-50
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|L 72-50
|Spiro Sports Center
|12/20/2023
|UAB
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/30/2023
|St. Elizabeth
|-
|Spiro Sports Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|DeGol Arena
