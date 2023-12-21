Thursday's contest at UTSA Convocation Center has the UTSA Roadrunners (5-6) taking on the Army Black Knights (2-9) at 8:00 PM (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a 75-69 victory for UTSA, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Army vs. UTSA Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Army vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 75, Army 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Army vs. UTSA

Computer Predicted Spread: UTSA (-6.0)

UTSA (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

UTSA's record against the spread so far this season is 3-7-0, while Army's is 5-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Roadrunners are 7-3-0 and the Black Knights are 3-7-0.

Army Performance Insights

The Black Knights have a -42 scoring differential, falling short by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 61.7 points per game, 355th in college basketball, and are allowing 65.5 per contest to rank 58th in college basketball.

Army wins the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. It collects 36.1 rebounds per game, 214th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.3.

Army hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (86th in college basketball) while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc (266th in college basketball). It is making 1.9 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.7 per game at 33.6%.

Army forces 11.9 turnovers per game (200th in college basketball) while committing 12.3 (220th in college basketball).

