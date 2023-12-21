The UTSA Roadrunners (5-6) will host the Army Black Knights (2-9) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Army vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

Army Stats Insights

The Black Knights' 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Roadrunners have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

This season, Army has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Black Knights are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners sit at 57th.

The Black Knights put up 18.1 fewer points per game (61.7) than the Roadrunners allow their opponents to score (79.8).

Army Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Army is averaging 3.3 more points per game at home (63.3) than away (60).

At home, the Black Knights allow 64.2 points per game. On the road, they concede 68.5.

Army knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than on the road (9.3). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.8%) than on the road (28%).

