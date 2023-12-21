The Army Black Knights (2-9) will hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the UTSA Roadrunners (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Army matchup.

Army vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Army vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Army vs. UTSA Betting Trends

Army is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

The Black Knights have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in three of those games.

UTSA has compiled a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, seven out of the Roadrunners' 10 games have hit the over.

