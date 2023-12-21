The UTSA Roadrunners (4-4) will face the Army Black Knights (2-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Army vs. UTSA Game Information

Army Players to Watch

Josh Scovens: 10.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK Ryan Curry: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Blake Barker: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Abe Johnson: 4.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Charlie Peterson: 5.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

UTSA Players to Watch

Christian Tucker: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dre Fuller Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Carlton Linguard: 8.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK Adante' Holiman: 11.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Edmonds: 8.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Army vs. UTSA Stat Comparison

UTSA Rank UTSA AVG Army AVG Army Rank 120th 78.1 Points Scored 60.1 357th 350th 82.4 Points Allowed 63.7 40th 41st 37.5 Rebounds 31.1 269th 68th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 219th 94th 8.5 3pt Made 7.9 147th 162nd 13.6 Assists 12.6 230th 128th 11.3 Turnovers 12.1 201st

