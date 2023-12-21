The UTSA Roadrunners (5-6) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Army Black Knights (2-9) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 142.5 for the matchup.

Army vs. UTSA Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UTSA -6.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Black Knights Betting Records & Stats

Army and its opponents have combined to score more than 142.5 points just twice this season.

Army's matchups this season have a 127.3-point average over/under, 15.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Army is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

Army has been named as the underdog six times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Black Knights have not won as an underdog of +220 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Army has a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Army vs. UTSA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UTSA 7 70% 78.8 140.5 79.8 145.3 151.6 Army 2 20% 61.7 140.5 65.5 145.3 135.3

Additional Army Insights & Trends

The Black Knights score an average of 61.7 points per game, 18.1 fewer points than the 79.8 the Roadrunners allow.

Army vs. UTSA Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UTSA 3-7-0 1-0 7-3-0 Army 5-5-0 3-1 3-7-0

Army vs. UTSA Home/Away Splits

UTSA Army 4-1 Home Record 2-4 1-5 Away Record 0-4 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-4-0 1-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-1-0 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.3 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-4-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

