Thursday's game between the Richmond Spiders (6-5) and Buffalo Bulls (1-9) at Robins Center has a projected final score of 83-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Richmond, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Buffalo vs. Richmond Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Buffalo vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 83, Buffalo 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Buffalo vs. Richmond

Computer Predicted Spread: Richmond (-19.3)

Richmond (-19.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.1

Richmond has a 7-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Buffalo, who is 3-5-0 ATS. The Spiders are 7-4-0 and the Bulls are 3-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Buffalo Performance Insights

The Bulls have a -141 scoring differential, falling short by 14.1 points per game. They're putting up 67.8 points per game, 311th in college basketball, and are allowing 81.9 per contest to rank 352nd in college basketball.

Buffalo ranks 158th in college basketball at 37.3 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 more than the 34.6 its opponents average.

Buffalo hits 6.2 three-pointers per game (291st in college basketball), 2.7 fewer than its opponents.

Buffalo has lost the turnover battle by 5.6 per game, committing 16.3 (361st in college basketball) while forcing 10.7 (297th in college basketball).

