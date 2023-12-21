The Richmond Spiders (6-5) welcome in the Buffalo Bulls (1-9) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Buffalo vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Buffalo Stats Insights

Buffalo has put together a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Bulls are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spiders sit at 360th.

The Bulls put up an average of 67.8 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 68.3 the Spiders allow.

When it scores more than 68.3 points, Buffalo is 1-1.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Buffalo scored 82.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 74.6.

The Bulls allowed 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 84.1 away.

At home, Buffalo drained 8.0 triples per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Buffalo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than away (30.0%).

