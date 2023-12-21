The Richmond Spiders (6-5) welcome in the Buffalo Bulls (1-9) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Buffalo vs. Richmond Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Buffalo Stats Insights

  • Buffalo has put together a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Bulls are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spiders sit at 360th.
  • The Bulls put up an average of 67.8 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 68.3 the Spiders allow.
  • When it scores more than 68.3 points, Buffalo is 1-1.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Buffalo scored 82.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 74.6.
  • The Bulls allowed 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 84.1 away.
  • At home, Buffalo drained 8.0 triples per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Buffalo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than away (30.0%).

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Saint Bonaventure L 80-65 Alumni Arena
12/5/2023 @ Butler L 72-59 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Western Kentucky L 82-65 Alumni Arena
12/21/2023 @ Richmond - Robins Center
12/29/2023 Niagara - Alumni Arena
1/2/2024 @ Central Michigan - McGuirk Arena

