How to Watch Buffalo vs. Richmond on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Richmond Spiders (6-5) welcome in the Buffalo Bulls (1-9) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Buffalo vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Buffalo Stats Insights
- Buffalo has put together a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spiders sit at 360th.
- The Bulls put up an average of 67.8 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 68.3 the Spiders allow.
- When it scores more than 68.3 points, Buffalo is 1-1.
Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Buffalo scored 82.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 74.6.
- The Bulls allowed 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 84.1 away.
- At home, Buffalo drained 8.0 triples per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Buffalo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than away (30.0%).
Buffalo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|L 80-65
|Alumni Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Butler
|L 72-59
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Western Kentucky
|L 82-65
|Alumni Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
|12/29/2023
|Niagara
|-
|Alumni Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Central Michigan
|-
|McGuirk Arena
