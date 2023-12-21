The Buffalo Bulls (1-9) will try to break a seven-game losing skid when visiting the Richmond Spiders (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Robins Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Richmond vs. Buffalo matchup in this article.

Buffalo vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Buffalo vs. Richmond Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Buffalo vs. Richmond Betting Trends

Buffalo has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Bulls have been an underdog by 15.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

Richmond has compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of seven out of the Spiders' 11 games this season have hit the over.

