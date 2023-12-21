Buffalo vs. Richmond December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (5-4) face the Buffalo Bulls (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Buffalo vs. Richmond Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Sy Chatman: 15.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Jonnivius Smith: 9.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Shawn Fulcher: 9.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anquan Boldin Jr.: 6.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kanye Jones: 9.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Richmond Players to Watch
- Jordan King: 20.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Neal Quinn: 13.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Dji Bailey: 8.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Bigelow: 10.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aidan Noyes: 4.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Buffalo vs. Richmond Stat Comparison
|Richmond Rank
|Richmond AVG
|Buffalo AVG
|Buffalo Rank
|118th
|78.2
|Points Scored
|68.1
|307th
|105th
|67.6
|Points Allowed
|81.9
|348th
|281st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|31.8
|242nd
|360th
|5.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|107th
|106th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|6.3
|275th
|182nd
|13.3
|Assists
|11.4
|292nd
|2nd
|7.9
|Turnovers
|16.4
|361st
