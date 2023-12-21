The Buffalo Bulls (1-9) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they try to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Richmond Spiders (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Robins Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 144.5.

Buffalo vs. Richmond Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Robins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Richmond -16.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo has combined with its opponent to score more than 144.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Buffalo's games this year have had a 149.7-point total on average, 5.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Buffalo's ATS record is 3-5-0 this season.

Richmond has covered the spread more often than Buffalo this season, putting up an ATS record of 7-4-0, as opposed to the 3-5-0 mark of Buffalo.

Buffalo vs. Richmond Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Richmond 7 63.6% 76.7 144.5 68.3 150.2 142.1 Buffalo 5 62.5% 67.8 144.5 81.9 150.2 147.6

Additional Buffalo Insights & Trends

The Bulls' 67.8 points per game are just 0.5 fewer points than the 68.3 the Spiders allow to opponents.

Buffalo vs. Richmond Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Richmond 7-4-0 1-0 7-4-0 Buffalo 3-5-0 2-0 3-5-0

Buffalo vs. Richmond Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Richmond Buffalo 12-4 Home Record 11-4 1-11 Away Record 3-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 2-10-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

