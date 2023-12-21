Canisius vs. Youngstown State December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Youngstown State Penguins (3-6) will meet the Canisius Golden Griffins (3-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Canisius vs. Youngstown State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Canisius Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canisius Players to Watch
- Emily Saunders: 11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Malia Magestro: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Paige Shy: 7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dena Jarrells: 8.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Youngstown State Players to Watch
- Saunders: 11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Magestro: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shy: 7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kirby: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jarrells: 8.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.