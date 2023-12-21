The Canisius Golden Griffins (6-3) will visit the Youngstown State Penguins (4-7) after winning four road games in a row. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canisius Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Canisius vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison

The Golden Griffins' 64.9 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 56.5 the Penguins allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 56.5 points, Canisius is 6-2.

Youngstown State's record is 4-4 when it allows fewer than 64.9 points.

The Penguins record 57 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 65.1 the Golden Griffins allow.

When Youngstown State totals more than 65.1 points, it is 2-1.

This year the Penguins are shooting 39.8% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Golden Griffins give up.

The Golden Griffins shoot 42.1% from the field, 3.8% higher than the Penguins allow.

Canisius Leaders

Sisi Eleko: 16.3 PTS, 11.3 REB, 49.5 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

16.3 PTS, 11.3 REB, 49.5 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Mackenzie Amalia: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Grace Heeps: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.8 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.8 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Athina Lexa: 11.3 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)

11.3 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41) Bri Rozzi: 3.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canisius Schedule