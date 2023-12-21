Thursday's game that pits the Youngstown State Penguins (4-7) against the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-3) at Beeghly Center has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-60 in favor of Youngstown State. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on December 21.

In their last outing on Monday, the Golden Griffins earned a 67-62 win against Marist.

Canisius vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Canisius vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 62, Canisius 60

Canisius Schedule Analysis

The Golden Griffins took down the No. 278-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Siena Saints, 65-63, on December 16, which goes down as their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Canisius is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.

Canisius 2023-24 Best Wins

65-63 on the road over Siena (No. 278) on December 16

63-56 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 294) on November 30

71-64 on the road over Binghamton (No. 315) on December 8

67-62 on the road over Marist (No. 333) on December 18

78-62 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 359) on November 11

Canisius Leaders

Sisi Eleko: 16.3 PTS, 11.3 REB, 49.5 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

16.3 PTS, 11.3 REB, 49.5 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Mackenzie Amalia: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Grace Heeps: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.8 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.8 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Athina Lexa: 11.3 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)

11.3 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41) Bri Rozzi: 3.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Canisius Performance Insights

The Golden Griffins score 64.9 points per game (209th in college basketball) and allow 65.1 (209th in college basketball) for a -2 scoring differential overall.

