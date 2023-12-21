Canisius vs. Youngstown State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's game that pits the Youngstown State Penguins (4-7) against the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-3) at Beeghly Center has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-60 in favor of Youngstown State. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on December 21.
In their last outing on Monday, the Golden Griffins earned a 67-62 win against Marist.
Canisius vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
Canisius vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Youngstown State 62, Canisius 60
Canisius Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Griffins took down the No. 278-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Siena Saints, 65-63, on December 16, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Canisius is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.
Canisius 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-63 on the road over Siena (No. 278) on December 16
- 63-56 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 294) on November 30
- 71-64 on the road over Binghamton (No. 315) on December 8
- 67-62 on the road over Marist (No. 333) on December 18
- 78-62 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 359) on November 11
Canisius Leaders
- Sisi Eleko: 16.3 PTS, 11.3 REB, 49.5 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
- Mackenzie Amalia: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)
- Grace Heeps: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.8 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)
- Athina Lexa: 11.3 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)
- Bri Rozzi: 3.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
Canisius Performance Insights
- The Golden Griffins score 64.9 points per game (209th in college basketball) and allow 65.1 (209th in college basketball) for a -2 scoring differential overall.
