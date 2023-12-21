New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cayuga County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Cayuga County, New York today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cayuga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Odessa Montour Senior High School at Southern Cayuga Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Aurora, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
