New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chemung County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Chemung County, New York today, we've got what you need.
Chemung County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Horseheads Senior High School at Johnson City Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Johnson City, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newark Valley Senior High School at Notre Dame High School - Elmira
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Elmira, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
