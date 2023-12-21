Thursday's contest at Hynes Athletic Center has the Colgate Raiders (6-5) squaring off against the Iona Gaels (4-7) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-68 win for Colgate, so it should be a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

Colgate vs. Iona Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Rochelle, New York

New Rochelle, New York Venue: Hynes Athletic Center

Colgate vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Colgate 70, Iona 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Colgate vs. Iona

Computer Predicted Spread: Colgate (-1.8)

Colgate (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.1

Iona has a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Colgate, who is 5-5-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Gaels' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Raiders' games have gone over.

Colgate Performance Insights

The Raiders are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game, with a +58 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.1 points per game (281st in college basketball) and allow 64.8 per contest (47th in college basketball).

Colgate ranks 189th in college basketball at 36.5 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 more than the 33.7 its opponents average.

Colgate knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) at a 35.8% rate (89th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make, shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc.

Colgate forces 11.6 turnovers per game (223rd in college basketball) while committing 11.1 (118th in college basketball).

