How to Watch Colgate vs. Iona on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colgate Raiders (6-5) go up against the Iona Gaels (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Colgate vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Colgate Stats Insights
- This season, Colgate has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Raiders are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels sit at 142nd.
- The Raiders put up an average of 70.1 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 72.5 the Gaels allow.
- When it scores more than 72.5 points, Colgate is 3-1.
Colgate Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Colgate is averaging 19.3 more points per game at home (85.3) than away (66.0).
- At home the Raiders are conceding 58.0 points per game, 18.5 fewer points than they are away (76.5).
- At home, Colgate drains 11.0 trifectas per game, 4.2 more than it averages on the road (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.0%) than on the road (35.5%).
Colgate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|NVU-Lyndon
|W 115-37
|Cotterell Court
|12/9/2023
|@ Vermont
|W 77-71
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 74-57
|State Farm Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Iona
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Cornell
|-
|Newman Arena
|1/3/2024
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|Cotterell Court
