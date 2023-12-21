The Colgate Raiders (6-5) go up against the Iona Gaels (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Colgate vs. Iona Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Colgate Stats Insights

This season, Colgate has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Raiders are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels sit at 142nd.

The Raiders put up an average of 70.1 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 72.5 the Gaels allow.

When it scores more than 72.5 points, Colgate is 3-1.

Colgate Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Colgate is averaging 19.3 more points per game at home (85.3) than away (66.0).

At home the Raiders are conceding 58.0 points per game, 18.5 fewer points than they are away (76.5).

At home, Colgate drains 11.0 trifectas per game, 4.2 more than it averages on the road (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.0%) than on the road (35.5%).

