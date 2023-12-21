The Colgate Raiders (6-5) go up against the Iona Gaels (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Colgate vs. Iona Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
Colgate Stats Insights

  • This season, Colgate has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Raiders are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels sit at 142nd.
  • The Raiders put up an average of 70.1 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 72.5 the Gaels allow.
  • When it scores more than 72.5 points, Colgate is 3-1.

Colgate Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Colgate is averaging 19.3 more points per game at home (85.3) than away (66.0).
  • At home the Raiders are conceding 58.0 points per game, 18.5 fewer points than they are away (76.5).
  • At home, Colgate drains 11.0 trifectas per game, 4.2 more than it averages on the road (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.0%) than on the road (35.5%).

Colgate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 NVU-Lyndon W 115-37 Cotterell Court
12/9/2023 @ Vermont W 77-71 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/17/2023 @ Illinois L 74-57 State Farm Center
12/21/2023 @ Iona - Hynes Athletic Center
12/30/2023 @ Cornell - Newman Arena
1/3/2024 Loyola (MD) - Cotterell Court

