The Colgate Raiders (6-5) battle the Iona Gaels (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Iona vs. Colgate matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Colgate vs. Iona Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colgate vs. Iona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Colgate vs. Iona Betting Trends

Colgate has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Raiders have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Iona has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

Gaels games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.