Thursday's contest that pits the Colgate Raiders (5-4) against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-7) at Cotterell Court has a projected final score of 63-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colgate, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM on December 21.

The Raiders dropped their last game 69-54 against Cent. Conn. St. on Monday.

Colgate vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Colgate vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Colgate 63, Saint Bonaventure 57

Colgate Schedule Analysis

The Raiders beat the Cornell Big Red in a 71-60 win on November 7. It was their signature win of the season.

Colgate 2023-24 Best Wins

71-60 at home over Cornell (No. 217) on November 7

61-55 at home over Canisius (No. 259) on November 16

65-57 at home over Le Moyne (No. 270) on December 8

57-51 on the road over UMBC (No. 340) on November 11

Colgate Leaders

Tiasia McMillan: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 43.9 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 43.9 FG% Taylor Golembiewski: 13.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.8 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

13.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.8 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Madison Schiller: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Sophia Diehl: 6.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%

6.4 PTS, 36.7 FG% Alexa Brodie: 8.9 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Colgate Performance Insights

The Raiders outscore opponents by five points per game (scoring 60.6 points per game to rank 269th in college basketball while allowing 55.6 per outing to rank 49th in college basketball) and have a +45 scoring differential overall.

