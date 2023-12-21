The Iona Gaels (3-6) will play the Colgate Raiders (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Colgate vs. Iona Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Colgate Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colgate Players to Watch

Braeden Smith: 13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Keegan Records: 9.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Ryan Moffatt: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jeff Woodward: 4.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Nicolas Louis-Jacques: 8.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iona Players to Watch

Idan Tretout: 14.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Greg Gordon: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Wheza Panzo: 12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Joel Brown: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Jean Aranguren: 8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colgate vs. Iona Stat Comparison

Iona Rank Iona AVG Colgate AVG Colgate Rank 222nd 73.0 Points Scored 70.8 262nd 232nd 73.3 Points Allowed 63.1 30th 316th 29.7 Rebounds 35.7 77th 178th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.4 302nd 82nd 8.7 3pt Made 8.9 64th 190th 13.2 Assists 15.9 55th 191st 12.0 Turnovers 11.4 140th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.