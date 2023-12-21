Colgate vs. Iona December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Iona Gaels (3-6) will play the Colgate Raiders (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Colgate vs. Iona Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Colgate Players to Watch
- Braeden Smith: 13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Keegan Records: 9.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ryan Moffatt: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jeff Woodward: 4.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nicolas Louis-Jacques: 8.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Iona Players to Watch
- Idan Tretout: 14.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Greg Gordon: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Wheza Panzo: 12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joel Brown: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jean Aranguren: 8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Colgate vs. Iona Stat Comparison
|Iona Rank
|Iona AVG
|Colgate AVG
|Colgate Rank
|222nd
|73.0
|Points Scored
|70.8
|262nd
|232nd
|73.3
|Points Allowed
|63.1
|30th
|316th
|29.7
|Rebounds
|35.7
|77th
|178th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|302nd
|82nd
|8.7
|3pt Made
|8.9
|64th
|190th
|13.2
|Assists
|15.9
|55th
|191st
|12.0
|Turnovers
|11.4
|140th
