The Iona Gaels (4-7) are favored by 1.5 points against the Colgate Raiders (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5.

Colgate vs. Iona Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iona -1.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Colgate has combined with its opponents to score more than 139.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

The average total for Colgate's games this season is 134.9 points, 4.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Colgate is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

Colgate has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

The Raiders are 1-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Colgate has a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colgate vs. Iona Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iona 8 72.7% 70.5 140.6 72.5 137.3 147.8 Colgate 4 40% 70.1 140.6 64.8 137.3 144.4

Additional Colgate Insights & Trends

The Raiders' 70.1 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 72.5 the Gaels give up to opponents.

Colgate has put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 72.5 points.

Colgate vs. Iona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iona 5-6-0 2-4 5-6-0 Colgate 5-5-0 2-3 2-8-0

Colgate vs. Iona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iona Colgate 11-1 Home Record 14-2 8-4 Away Record 11-4 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

