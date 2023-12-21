The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-7) meet the Colgate Raiders (4-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cotterell Court. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET.

Colgate vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Colgate Players to Watch

Tiasia McMillan: 9.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK Madison Schiller: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Taylor Golembiewski: 13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Sophia Diehl: 7.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Alexa Brodie: 8.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

