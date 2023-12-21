The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-7) take on the Colgate Raiders (5-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cotterell Court. It tips at 1:00 PM ET.

Colgate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colgate vs. Saint Bonaventure Scoring Comparison

The Bonnies' 58 points per game are only 2.4 more points than the 55.6 the Raiders allow.

Saint Bonaventure has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 55.6 points.

Colgate is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 58 points.

The Raiders put up 60.6 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 65 the Bonnies allow.

Colgate is 2-0 when scoring more than 65 points.

Saint Bonaventure is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 60.6 points.

This season the Raiders are shooting 42.6% from the field, only 0.2% higher than Bonnies concede.

The Bonnies' 38 shooting percentage is 2.4 lower than the Raiders have given up.

Colgate Leaders

Tiasia McMillan: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 43.9 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 43.9 FG% Taylor Golembiewski: 13.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.8 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

13.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.8 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Madison Schiller: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Sophia Diehl: 6.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%

6.4 PTS, 36.7 FG% Alexa Brodie: 8.9 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Colgate Schedule