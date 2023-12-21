Thursday's contest between the Cornell Big Red (5-5) and Marist Red Foxes (2-9) at Newman Arena has a projected final score of 67-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Cornell, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Big Red fell in their most recent game 78-71 against Syracuse on Monday.

Cornell vs. Marist Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Cornell vs. Marist Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 67, Marist 53

Cornell Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Big Red beat the Southern Illinois Salukis on the road on November 11 by a score of 80-77.

Cornell 2023-24 Best Wins

80-77 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 150) on November 11

58-53 on the road over Bucknell (No. 274) on December 2

55-53 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 294) on December 5

58-57 on the road over Binghamton (No. 315) on November 29

52-47 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 327) on November 18

Cornell Leaders

Emily Pape: 11.0 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

11.0 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Kaya Ingram: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Summer Parker-Hall: 7.9 PTS, 43.5 FG%

7.9 PTS, 43.5 FG% Rachel Kaus: 9.4 PTS, 56.9 FG%

9.4 PTS, 56.9 FG% Azareya Kilgoe: 6.1 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

Cornell Performance Insights

The Big Red have been outscored by 6.3 points per game (scoring 57.5 points per game to rank 304th in college basketball while giving up 63.8 per outing to rank 180th in college basketball) and have a -63 scoring differential overall.

