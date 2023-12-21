The Marist Red Foxes (2-9) will visit the Cornell Big Red (5-5) after dropping four consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Cornell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cornell vs. Marist Scoring Comparison

The Red Foxes score 8.7 fewer points per game (55.1) than the Big Red give up to opponents (63.8).

Marist is 2-2 when it scores more than 63.8 points.

Cornell's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 55.1 points.

The Big Red score 57.5 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 63.8 the Red Foxes give up.

Cornell has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Marist is 0-4 when giving up fewer than 57.5 points.

The Big Red are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Red Foxes concede to opponents (39%).

The Red Foxes make 36% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Big Red's defensive field-goal percentage.

Cornell Leaders

Emily Pape: 11 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

11 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Kaya Ingram: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Summer Parker-Hall: 7.9 PTS, 43.5 FG%

7.9 PTS, 43.5 FG% Rachel Kaus: 9.4 PTS, 56.9 FG%

9.4 PTS, 56.9 FG% Azareya Kilgoe: 6.1 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

