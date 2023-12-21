New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cortland County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Cortland County, New York today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cortland County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Candor Senior High School at Marathon Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Marathon, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.