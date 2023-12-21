Thursday's game at John Paul Jones Arena has the Virginia Cavaliers (7-3) squaring off against the Fordham Rams (5-6) at 6:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 76-59 win, as our model heavily favors Virginia.

The Rams fell in their last matchup 77-74 against Fairfield on Sunday.

Fordham vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

Fordham vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 76, Fordham 59

Other A-10 Predictions

Fordham Schedule Analysis

The Rams' best win this season came against the Albany Great Danes, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 155) in our computer rankings. The Rams secured the 66-63 win at home on November 10.

Fordham 2023-24 Best Wins

66-63 at home over Albany (No. 155) on November 10

76-49 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 346) on November 25

80-46 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 352) on November 28

Fordham Leaders

Taylor Donaldson: 19.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (25-for-70)

19.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (25-for-70) Emy Hayford: 12.4 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

12.4 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Matilda Flood: 6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 28.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 28.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) Maranda Nyborg: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%

7.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG% Mandy McGurk: 8.1 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

Fordham Performance Insights

The Rams put up 66.5 points per game (178th in college basketball) while allowing 61.1 per contest (123rd in college basketball). They have a +59 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.

At home the Rams are putting up 69 points per game, seven more than they are averaging away (62).

Fordham concedes 53.9 points per game at home, and 73.8 away.

