Fordham vs. Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game at John Paul Jones Arena has the Virginia Cavaliers (7-3) squaring off against the Fordham Rams (5-6) at 6:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 76-59 win, as our model heavily favors Virginia.
The Rams fell in their last matchup 77-74 against Fairfield on Sunday.
Fordham vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
Fordham vs. Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia 76, Fordham 59
Other A-10 Predictions
Fordham Schedule Analysis
- The Rams' best win this season came against the Albany Great Danes, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 155) in our computer rankings. The Rams secured the 66-63 win at home on November 10.
Fordham 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-63 at home over Albany (No. 155) on November 10
- 76-49 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 346) on November 25
- 80-46 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 352) on November 28
Fordham Leaders
- Taylor Donaldson: 19.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (25-for-70)
- Emy Hayford: 12.4 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Matilda Flood: 6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 28.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)
- Maranda Nyborg: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%
- Mandy McGurk: 8.1 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
Fordham Performance Insights
- The Rams put up 66.5 points per game (178th in college basketball) while allowing 61.1 per contest (123rd in college basketball). They have a +59 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.
- At home the Rams are putting up 69 points per game, seven more than they are averaging away (62).
- Fordham concedes 53.9 points per game at home, and 73.8 away.
