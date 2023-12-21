How to Watch the Fordham vs. Virginia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Fordham Rams (5-6) will be trying to halt a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Virginia Cavaliers (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network X
Fordham vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison
- The Rams score an average of 66.5 points per game, only two more points than the 64.5 the Cavaliers allow.
- Fordham is 5-2 when it scores more than 64.5 points.
- Virginia has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.5 points.
- The 78 points per game the Cavaliers record are 16.9 more points than the Rams allow (61.1).
- Virginia is 7-3 when scoring more than 61.1 points.
- When Fordham allows fewer than 78 points, it is 5-5.
- The Cavaliers are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% lower than the Rams allow to opponents (40%).
- The Rams shoot 41.4% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Cavaliers allow.
Fordham Leaders
- Taylor Donaldson: 19.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (25-for-70)
- Emy Hayford: 12.4 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Matilda Flood: 6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 28.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)
- Maranda Nyborg: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%
- Mandy McGurk: 8.1 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
Fordham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Duquesne
|L 75-73
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/7/2023
|@ Siena
|L 65-62
|MVP Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Fairfield
|L 77-74
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/30/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|1/3/2024
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
