The Fordham Rams (5-6) will be trying to halt a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Virginia Cavaliers (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

TV: ACC Network X

Fordham vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Rams score an average of 66.5 points per game, only two more points than the 64.5 the Cavaliers allow.

Fordham is 5-2 when it scores more than 64.5 points.

Virginia has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.5 points.

The 78 points per game the Cavaliers record are 16.9 more points than the Rams allow (61.1).

Virginia is 7-3 when scoring more than 61.1 points.

When Fordham allows fewer than 78 points, it is 5-5.

The Cavaliers are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% lower than the Rams allow to opponents (40%).

The Rams shoot 41.4% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Cavaliers allow.

Fordham Leaders

Taylor Donaldson: 19.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (25-for-70)

19.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (25-for-70) Emy Hayford: 12.4 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

12.4 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Matilda Flood: 6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 28.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 28.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) Maranda Nyborg: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%

7.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG% Mandy McGurk: 8.1 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

Fordham Schedule