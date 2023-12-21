Thursday's contest features the Howard Bison (2-10) and the Hofstra Pride (5-4) matching up at Burr Gymnasium (on December 21) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 60-54 victory for Howard.

The Pride are coming off of a 113-24 victory against Farmingdale State (NY) in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hofstra vs. Howard Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C.

Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hofstra vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Howard 60, Hofstra 54

Hofstra Schedule Analysis

Against the NJIT Highlanders on November 25, the Pride registered their best win of the season, a 67-65 home victory.

According to the RPI, the Bison have four losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hofstra 2023-24 Best Wins

67-65 at home over NJIT (No. 257) on November 25

66-53 at home over Delaware State (No. 349) on November 15

54-43 on the road over Army (No. 350) on November 28

51-48 at home over Wagner (No. 354) on November 12

Hofstra Leaders

Zyheima Swint: 8.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.5 FG%

8.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.5 FG% Brooke Anya: 8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 BLK, 42.0 FG%

8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 BLK, 42.0 FG% Emma Von Essen: 14.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75)

14.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75) Ally Knights: 4.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

4.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Sorelle Ineza: 9.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

Hofstra Performance Insights

The Pride's +70 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.8 points per game (242nd in college basketball) while allowing 55.0 per outing (39th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.