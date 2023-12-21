Thursday's game between the UNLV Rebels (4-5) and the Hofstra Pride (7-4) at Thomas & Mack Center has a projected final score of 76-71 based on our computer prediction, with UNLV taking home the win. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM on December 21.

The game has no set line.

Hofstra vs. UNLV Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

Hofstra vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 76, Hofstra 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Hofstra vs. UNLV

Computer Predicted Spread: UNLV (-5.6)

UNLV (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 147.0

UNLV's record against the spread this season is 4-5-0, while Hofstra's is 5-4-0. The Rebels are 7-2-0 and the Pride are 3-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Hofstra Performance Insights

The Pride put up 78.7 points per game (99th in college basketball) while giving up 69.7 per contest (152nd in college basketball). They have a +99 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Hofstra averages 34.9 rebounds per game (251st in college basketball), compared to the 35.7 of its opponents.

Hofstra knocks down 2.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 11.1 (fifth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.5.

Hofstra has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 10.9 (104th in college basketball) while forcing 12.0 (193rd in college basketball).

