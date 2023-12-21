How to Watch Hofstra vs. UNLV on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hofstra Pride (7-4) play the UNLV Rebels (4-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thomas & Mack Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Hofstra vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: MW Network
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- Stony Brook vs Michigan State (6:30 PM ET | December 21)
- UNC Wilmington vs Marshall (7:00 PM ET | December 21)
- William & Mary vs Pepperdine (7:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Charleston (SC) (7:00 PM ET | December 21)
Hofstra Stats Insights
- The Pride are shooting 48% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 45.4% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Hofstra has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.4% from the field.
- The Pride are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 324th.
- The Pride put up six more points per game (78.7) than the Rebels allow (72.7).
- When it scores more than 72.7 points, Hofstra is 6-0.
Hofstra Home & Away Comparison
- Hofstra scores 81 points per game at home, and 64.5 away.
- In 2023-24 the Pride are giving up 11.2 fewer points per game at home (60.8) than away (72).
- At home, Hofstra drains 13 trifectas per game, 4.2 more than it averages on the road (8.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40%) than on the road (33.3%).
Hofstra Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|L 71-68
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Duke
|L 89-68
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/16/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 74-58
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ UNLV
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/30/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/4/2024
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
