The Hofstra Pride (7-4) play the UNLV Rebels (4-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thomas & Mack Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hofstra vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: MW Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Hofstra Stats Insights

The Pride are shooting 48% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 45.4% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Hofstra has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.4% from the field.

The Pride are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 324th.

The Pride put up six more points per game (78.7) than the Rebels allow (72.7).

When it scores more than 72.7 points, Hofstra is 6-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison

Hofstra scores 81 points per game at home, and 64.5 away.

In 2023-24 the Pride are giving up 11.2 fewer points per game at home (60.8) than away (72).

At home, Hofstra drains 13 trifectas per game, 4.2 more than it averages on the road (8.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40%) than on the road (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hofstra Upcoming Schedule