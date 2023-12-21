The Hofstra Pride (7-4) play the UNLV Rebels (4-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thomas & Mack Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Hofstra vs. UNLV Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: MW Network

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Hofstra Stats Insights

  • The Pride are shooting 48% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 45.4% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Hofstra has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.4% from the field.
  • The Pride are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 324th.
  • The Pride put up six more points per game (78.7) than the Rebels allow (72.7).
  • When it scores more than 72.7 points, Hofstra is 6-0.

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison

  • Hofstra scores 81 points per game at home, and 64.5 away.
  • In 2023-24 the Pride are giving up 11.2 fewer points per game at home (60.8) than away (72).
  • At home, Hofstra drains 13 trifectas per game, 4.2 more than it averages on the road (8.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40%) than on the road (33.3%).

Hofstra Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Saint Louis L 71-68 Chaifetz Arena
12/12/2023 @ Duke L 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/16/2023 Norfolk State W 74-58 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/21/2023 @ UNLV - Thomas & Mack Center
12/30/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena
1/4/2024 Charleston (SC) - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

