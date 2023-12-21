The Howard Bison (1-8) play the Hofstra Pride (4-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Hofstra vs. Howard Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Hofstra Players to Watch

Nile Miller: 6.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Iyanna Warren: 10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyana Walker: 11.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Vanessa Blake: 7.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Kaniyah Harris: 2.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Howard Players to Watch

