The Howard Bison (2-10) will host the Hofstra Pride (5-4) after dropping three home games in a row. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hofstra Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C.

Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C. TV: Monumental Sports

Monumental Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hofstra vs. Howard Scoring Comparison

The Pride put up an average of 62.8 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 60.7 the Bison allow.

Hofstra is 3-0 when it scores more than 60.7 points.

Howard's record is 2-4 when it allows fewer than 62.8 points.

The Bison score 52.5 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 55.0 the Pride give up.

Howard is 1-3 when scoring more than 55.0 points.

When Hofstra allows fewer than 52.5 points, it is 3-0.

This season the Bison are shooting 32.2% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Pride concede.

The Pride's 38.6 shooting percentage from the field is 3.3 higher than the Bison have given up.

Hofstra Leaders

Zyheima Swint: 8.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.5 FG%

8.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.5 FG% Brooke Anya: 8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 BLK, 42.0 FG%

8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 BLK, 42.0 FG% Emma Von Essen: 14.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75)

14.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75) Ally Knights: 4.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

4.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Sorelle Ineza: 9.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hofstra Schedule