The Hofstra Pride (6-2) face the UNLV Rebels (3-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thomas & Mack Center. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Hofstra vs. UNLV Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Hofstra Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hofstra Players to Watch

  • Tyler Thomas: 22.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Darlinstone Dubar: 18.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Jaquan Carlos: 11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 6.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jacco Fritz: 5.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Bryce Washington: 8.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Jalen Hill: 11.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Dedan Thomas Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Luis Rodriguez: 12.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kalib Boone: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Justin Webster: 8.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hofstra vs. UNLV Stat Comparison

UNLV Rank UNLV AVG Hofstra AVG Hofstra Rank
228th 72.7 Points Scored 82.0 56th
244th 73.8 Points Allowed 68.6 121st
339th 28.3 Rebounds 33.1 189th
245th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 7.3 311th
202nd 7.2 3pt Made 11.8 4th
239th 12.5 Assists 17.9 18th
68th 10.3 Turnovers 11.1 118th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.