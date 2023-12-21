The Hofstra Pride (6-2) face the UNLV Rebels (3-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thomas & Mack Center. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.

Hofstra vs. UNLV Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Hofstra Players to Watch

Tyler Thomas: 22.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

22.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Darlinstone Dubar: 18.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

18.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Jaquan Carlos: 11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 6.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 6.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacco Fritz: 5.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

5.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Bryce Washington: 8.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

UNLV Players to Watch

Jalen Hill: 11.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Dedan Thomas Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Luis Rodriguez: 12.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Kalib Boone: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.0 BLK Justin Webster: 8.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Hofstra vs. UNLV Stat Comparison

UNLV Rank UNLV AVG Hofstra AVG Hofstra Rank 228th 72.7 Points Scored 82.0 56th 244th 73.8 Points Allowed 68.6 121st 339th 28.3 Rebounds 33.1 189th 245th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 7.3 311th 202nd 7.2 3pt Made 11.8 4th 239th 12.5 Assists 17.9 18th 68th 10.3 Turnovers 11.1 118th

