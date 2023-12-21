The Hofstra Pride (7-4) are 4.5-point underdogs against the UNLV Rebels (4-5) at Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. The point total is 141.5 in the matchup.

Hofstra vs. UNLV Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNLV -4.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pride Betting Records & Stats

Hofstra has played five games this season that have had more than 141.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Hofstra's contests this season is 148.5, 7.0 more points than this game's total.

Hofstra's ATS record is 5-4-0 this year.

Hofstra was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Pride have played as an underdog of +165 or more once this season and lost that game.

Hofstra has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hofstra vs. UNLV Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNLV 7 77.8% 73.0 151.7 72.7 142.4 144.4 Hofstra 5 55.6% 78.7 151.7 69.7 142.4 149.9

Additional Hofstra Insights & Trends

The Pride score an average of 78.7 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 72.7 the Rebels allow to opponents.

Hofstra has put together a 4-1 ATS record and a 6-0 overall record in games it scores more than 72.7 points.

Hofstra vs. UNLV Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNLV 4-5-0 1-1 7-2-0 Hofstra 5-4-0 0-1 3-6-0

Hofstra vs. UNLV Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNLV Hofstra 9-7 Home Record 11-2 5-5 Away Record 11-5 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-4-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.1 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

