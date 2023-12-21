Thursday's game between the Colgate Raiders (6-5) and Iona Gaels (4-7) going head to head at Hynes Athletic Center has a projected final score of 70-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Colgate, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

The matchup has no set line.

Iona vs. Colgate Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Rochelle, New York

New Rochelle, New York Venue: Hynes Athletic Center

Iona vs. Colgate Score Prediction

Prediction: Colgate 70, Iona 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Iona vs. Colgate

Computer Predicted Spread: Colgate (-1.8)

Colgate (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.1

Iona has a 5-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Colgate, who is 5-5-0 ATS. The Gaels have hit the over in five games, while Raiders games have gone over two times.

Iona Performance Insights

The Gaels average 70.5 points per game (276th in college basketball) while giving up 72.5 per outing (223rd in college basketball). They have a -21 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by two points per game.

Iona loses the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. it records 34.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 274th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.6 per contest.

Iona makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (122nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.9. It shoots 34.6% from deep while its opponents hit 34.1% from long range.

The Gaels' 90.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 274th in college basketball, and the 92.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 263rd in college basketball.

Iona has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.4 per game (145th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.7 (45th in college basketball).

