The Iona Gaels (4-7) play the Colgate Raiders (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Iona vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Iona Stats Insights

The Gaels are shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Raiders allow to opponents.

Iona has a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Gaels are the 274th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders rank 189th.

The Gaels average 5.7 more points per game (70.5) than the Raiders allow (64.8).

Iona is 3-4 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Iona averaged 6.3 more points per game (80.1) than it did in road games (73.8).

The Gaels ceded 61.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.6).

Iona made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 33% three-point percentage).

Iona Upcoming Schedule