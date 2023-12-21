The Iona Gaels (4-7) play the Colgate Raiders (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Iona vs. Colgate Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Iona Stats Insights

  • The Gaels are shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Raiders allow to opponents.
  • Iona has a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Gaels are the 274th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders rank 189th.
  • The Gaels average 5.7 more points per game (70.5) than the Raiders allow (64.8).
  • Iona is 3-4 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Iona averaged 6.3 more points per game (80.1) than it did in road games (73.8).
  • The Gaels ceded 61.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.6).
  • Iona made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 33% three-point percentage).

Iona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Hofstra L 62-57 Hynes Athletic Center
12/10/2023 Saint Francis (PA) W 61-54 Hynes Athletic Center
12/16/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) L 83-58 UBS Arena
12/21/2023 Colgate - Hynes Athletic Center
12/30/2023 @ Harvard - Lavietes Pavilion
1/5/2024 @ Saint Peter's - Yanitelli Center

