How to Watch Iona vs. Colgate on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iona Gaels (4-7) play the Colgate Raiders (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Iona vs. Colgate Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAAC Games
Iona Stats Insights
- The Gaels are shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Raiders allow to opponents.
- Iona has a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Gaels are the 274th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders rank 189th.
- The Gaels average 5.7 more points per game (70.5) than the Raiders allow (64.8).
- Iona is 3-4 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Iona averaged 6.3 more points per game (80.1) than it did in road games (73.8).
- The Gaels ceded 61.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.6).
- Iona made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 33% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Hofstra
|L 62-57
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/10/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|W 61-54
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/16/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 83-58
|UBS Arena
|12/21/2023
|Colgate
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Harvard
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|@ Saint Peter's
|-
|Yanitelli Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.