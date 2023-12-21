Iona vs. Stony Brook Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game at Hynes Athletic Center has the Stony Brook Seawolves (8-1) going head to head against the Iona Gaels (5-4) at 1:00 PM ET (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-58 victory, heavily favoring Stony Brook.
The Gaels fell in their most recent matchup 67-48 against Niagara on Saturday.
Iona vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
Iona vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stony Brook 71, Iona 58
Iona Schedule Analysis
- The Gaels' signature victory this season came against the Providence Friars, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 137) in our computer rankings. The Gaels took home the 61-49 win on the road on December 2.
Iona 2023-24 Best Wins
- 61-49 on the road over Providence (No. 137) on December 2
- 60-50 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 244) on December 10
- 59-54 on the road over Hofstra (No. 286) on December 7
- 67-55 on the road over Wagner (No. 354) on November 27
- 80-59 at home over LIU (No. 355) on November 12
Iona Leaders
- Sierra DeAngelo: 12.3 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Ella Fajardo: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)
- Natalia Otkhmezuri: 11.8 PTS, 46 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)
- Petra Oborilova: 8.3 PTS, 50 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (18-for-37)
- Judith Gomez: 5.1 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)
Iona Performance Insights
- The Gaels' -13 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 60.1 points per game (276th in college basketball) while giving up 61.6 per contest (131st in college basketball).
