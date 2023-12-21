The Iona Gaels (3-6) face the Colgate Raiders (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Iona vs. Colgate Game Information

Iona Players to Watch

  • Idan Tretout: 14.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Greg Gordon: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Wheza Panzo: 12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joel Brown: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jean Aranguren: 8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Colgate Players to Watch

  • Braeden Smith: 13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Keegan Records: 9.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ryan Moffatt: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jeff Woodward: 4.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nicolas Louis-Jacques: 8.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Iona vs. Colgate Stat Comparison

Iona Rank Iona AVG Colgate AVG Colgate Rank
222nd 73 Points Scored 70.8 262nd
232nd 73.3 Points Allowed 63.1 30th
316th 29.7 Rebounds 35.7 77th
178th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.4 302nd
82nd 8.7 3pt Made 8.9 64th
190th 13.2 Assists 15.9 55th
191st 12 Turnovers 11.4 140th

