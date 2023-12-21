The Colgate Raiders (6-5) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Iona Gaels (4-7) at Hynes Athletic Center on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Iona vs. Colgate Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Rochelle, New York

New Rochelle, New York Venue: Hynes Athletic Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iona -1.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iona Betting Records & Stats

Iona's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 139.5 points eight times.

The average point total in Iona's outings this year is 143.0, 3.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Gaels' ATS record is 5-6-0 this season.

This season, Iona has been favored six times and won four of those games.

The Gaels have a record of 4-2 in games where oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iona has a 54.5% chance to win.

Iona vs. Colgate Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iona 8 72.7% 70.5 140.6 72.5 137.3 147.8 Colgate 4 40% 70.1 140.6 64.8 137.3 144.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Iona Insights & Trends

The Gaels record 70.5 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 64.8 the Raiders allow.

Iona has a 5-2 record against the spread and a 3-4 record overall when putting up more than 64.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Iona vs. Colgate Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iona 5-6-0 2-4 5-6-0 Colgate 5-5-0 2-3 2-8-0

Iona vs. Colgate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iona Colgate 11-1 Home Record 14-2 8-4 Away Record 11-4 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.