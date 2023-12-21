Iona vs. Colgate: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 21
The Colgate Raiders (6-5) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Iona Gaels (4-7) at Hynes Athletic Center on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 139.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Iona vs. Colgate Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: New Rochelle, New York
- Venue: Hynes Athletic Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Iona
|-1.5
|139.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Iona Betting Records & Stats
- Iona's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 139.5 points eight times.
- The average point total in Iona's outings this year is 143.0, 3.5 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Gaels' ATS record is 5-6-0 this season.
- This season, Iona has been favored six times and won four of those games.
- The Gaels have a record of 4-2 in games where oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iona has a 54.5% chance to win.
Iona vs. Colgate Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 139.5
|% of Games Over 139.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Iona
|8
|72.7%
|70.5
|140.6
|72.5
|137.3
|147.8
|Colgate
|4
|40%
|70.1
|140.6
|64.8
|137.3
|144.4
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Iona Insights & Trends
- The Gaels record 70.5 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 64.8 the Raiders allow.
- Iona has a 5-2 record against the spread and a 3-4 record overall when putting up more than 64.8 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Iona vs. Colgate Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Iona
|5-6-0
|2-4
|5-6-0
|Colgate
|5-5-0
|2-3
|2-8-0
Iona vs. Colgate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Iona
|Colgate
|11-1
|Home Record
|14-2
|8-4
|Away Record
|11-4
|7-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|5-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-7-0
|80.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.5
|73.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.2
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-4-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.