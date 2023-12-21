How to Watch the Iona vs. Stony Brook Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Stony Brook Seawolves (8-1) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Iona Gaels (5-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.
Iona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iona vs. Stony Brook Scoring Comparison
- The Seawolves put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 61.6 the Gaels allow.
- When it scores more than 61.6 points, Stony Brook is 8-0.
- Iona's record is 5-4 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.
- The Gaels score 60.1 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 58.6 the Seawolves allow.
- Iona has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 58.6 points.
- When Stony Brook gives up fewer than 60.1 points, it is 4-0.
- The Gaels are making 42.4% of their shots from the field, 8% higher than the Seawolves allow to opponents (34.4%).
- The Seawolves' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 6.4 higher than the Gaels have conceded.
Iona Leaders
- Sierra DeAngelo: 12.3 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Ella Fajardo: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)
- Natalia Otkhmezuri: 11.8 PTS, 46 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)
- Petra Oborilova: 8.3 PTS, 50 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (18-for-37)
- Judith Gomez: 5.1 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)
Iona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ Hofstra
|W 59-54
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/10/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 60-50
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/16/2023
|Niagara
|L 67-48
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/21/2023
|Stony Brook
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Rider
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|Marist
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
