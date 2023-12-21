The Stony Brook Seawolves (8-1) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Iona Gaels (5-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Iona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Iona vs. Stony Brook Scoring Comparison

The Seawolves put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 61.6 the Gaels allow.

When it scores more than 61.6 points, Stony Brook is 8-0.

Iona's record is 5-4 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.

The Gaels score 60.1 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 58.6 the Seawolves allow.

Iona has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 58.6 points.

When Stony Brook gives up fewer than 60.1 points, it is 4-0.

The Gaels are making 42.4% of their shots from the field, 8% higher than the Seawolves allow to opponents (34.4%).

The Seawolves' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 6.4 higher than the Gaels have conceded.

Iona Leaders

Sierra DeAngelo: 12.3 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

12.3 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Ella Fajardo: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Natalia Otkhmezuri: 11.8 PTS, 46 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)

11.8 PTS, 46 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44) Petra Oborilova: 8.3 PTS, 50 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (18-for-37)

8.3 PTS, 50 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (18-for-37) Judith Gomez: 5.1 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)

Iona Schedule