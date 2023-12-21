The Stony Brook Seawolves (8-1) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Iona Gaels (5-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Iona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Iona vs. Stony Brook Scoring Comparison

  • The Seawolves put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 61.6 the Gaels allow.
  • When it scores more than 61.6 points, Stony Brook is 8-0.
  • Iona's record is 5-4 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.
  • The Gaels score 60.1 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 58.6 the Seawolves allow.
  • Iona has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 58.6 points.
  • When Stony Brook gives up fewer than 60.1 points, it is 4-0.
  • The Gaels are making 42.4% of their shots from the field, 8% higher than the Seawolves allow to opponents (34.4%).
  • The Seawolves' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 6.4 higher than the Gaels have conceded.

Iona Leaders

  • Sierra DeAngelo: 12.3 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
  • Ella Fajardo: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)
  • Natalia Otkhmezuri: 11.8 PTS, 46 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)
  • Petra Oborilova: 8.3 PTS, 50 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (18-for-37)
  • Judith Gomez: 5.1 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)

Iona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 @ Hofstra W 59-54 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/10/2023 Sacred Heart W 60-50 Hynes Athletic Center
12/16/2023 Niagara L 67-48 Hynes Athletic Center
12/21/2023 Stony Brook - Hynes Athletic Center
1/4/2024 @ Rider - Alumni Gymnasium
1/6/2024 Marist - Hynes Athletic Center

