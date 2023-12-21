Thursday's contest features the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) and the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) squaring off at KFC Yum! Center (on December 21) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 82-74 victory for Kentucky.

According to our computer prediction, Louisville projects to cover the 13.5-point spread in its matchup against Kentucky. The over/under is currently listed at 157.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Kentucky -13.5

Kentucky -13.5 Point Total: 157.5

157.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kentucky -1200, Louisville +725

Kentucky vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 82, Louisville 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Louisville

Pick ATS: Louisville (+13.5)



Louisville (+13.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



Kentucky is 6-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Louisville's 4-6-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wildcats are 7-3-0 and the Cardinals are 6-4-0. The teams score 164.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 16.7 points per game (scoring 90.2 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball while giving up 73.5 per outing to rank 248th in college basketball) and have a +167 scoring differential overall.

The 38.2 rebounds per game Kentucky averages rank 114th in the nation, and are 2.4 more than the 35.8 its opponents record per contest.

Kentucky connects on 10.4 three-pointers per game (12th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents (8.9). It is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc (sixth-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.7%.

The Wildcats rank 12th in college basketball with 108.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 137th in college basketball defensively with 88.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kentucky has committed 9.2 turnovers per game (17th in college basketball action), 5.4 fewer than the 14.6 it forces on average (47th in college basketball).

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals score 74.5 points per game (193rd in college basketball) and concede 73.6 (252nd in college basketball) for a +9 scoring differential overall.

Louisville wins the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. It records 38.6 rebounds per game, 97th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.3.

Louisville knocks down 5.4 three-pointers per game (331st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6. It shoots 29.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.7%.

Louisville and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Cardinals commit 12 per game (197th in college basketball) and force 11.6 (223rd in college basketball).

