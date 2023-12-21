Thursday's game between the Manhattan Jaspers (6-3) and the Long Island Sharks (1-8) at Steinberg Wellness Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-51, heavily favoring Manhattan to take home the win. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 21.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Sharks suffered a 98-50 loss to Virginia Tech.

LIU vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York

LIU vs. Manhattan Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 68, LIU 51

LIU Schedule Analysis

The Sharks' best win this season came in a 60-53 victory over the Hampton Pirates on November 25.

LIU has four losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

LIU Leaders

Ashley Austin: 14 PTS, 2.8 STL, 40.7 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

14 PTS, 2.8 STL, 40.7 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Emaia O'Brien: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Amaya Dowdy: 7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 57.1 FG%

7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 57.1 FG% Nigeria Harkless: 7.1 PTS, 40.7 FG%

7.1 PTS, 40.7 FG% Mariah Elohim: 9 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (15-for-72)

LIU Performance Insights

The Sharks have been outscored by 19.5 points per game (scoring 54.6 points per game to rank 329th in college basketball while giving up 74.1 per outing to rank 322nd in college basketball) and have a -176 scoring differential overall.

When playing at home, the Sharks are posting 1.7 more points per game (55.5) than they are away from home (53.8).

When playing at home, LIU is surrendering 29 fewer points per game (58) than on the road (87).

