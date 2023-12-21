LIU vs. Manhattan December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Long Island Sharks (1-8) will play the Manhattan Jaspers (4-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
LIU vs. Manhattan Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
LIU Players to Watch
- Ashley Austin: 14 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Emaia O'Brien: 5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Amaya Dowdy: 7.9 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Nigeria Harkless: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mariah Elohim: 9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Manhattan Players to Watch
- Austin: 14 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- O'Brien: 5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Dowdy: 7.9 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Harkless: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elohim: 9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.